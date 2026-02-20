Yogi government refuses loudspeaker use during Ramzan; cites SC order
What's the story
The Uttar Pradesh government has refused to relax restrictions on loudspeakers during Ramzan, citing Supreme Court orders. The issue was raised in the Assembly by Samajwadi Party MLA Kamal Akhtar, who sought permission for mosques to make brief announcements at sehri and iftar times. He argued that such announcements have been traditionally made from mosques and asked for similar consideration as given to other religious festivals.
Legal stance
What the minister said
However, Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna rejected Akhtar's proposal. He said the Supreme Court has ordered that loudspeakers can't be used after 10:00pm. "The ban on loudspeakers has not been imposed by the government but by the Supreme Court," he said. The apex court's orders on noise pollution prohibit the use of loudspeakers between 10:00pm and 6:00am except in closed premises for internal communication.
Tradition debated
Akhtar's response
Khanna questioned the need for mosque announcements, saying they were made when clocks weren't widely available. He said today, most people have mobile phones that show time. "Today, almost every person, whether a rickshaw puller, street vendor or vegetable seller, has a mobile phone that shows time. So the necessity is no longer there," he said. While he stressed that the government doesn't interfere with religious beliefs, Khanna said loudspeaker rules are based on Supreme Court directions.