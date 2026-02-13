'Not my voice': Shashi Tharoor slams AI video praising Pakistan

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has strongly reacted to a viral video that falsely attributed remarks to him. The video, circulated by a Pakistani propaganda-linked social media account, ostensibly featured Tharoor praising Pakistan's diplomatic strategy after it withdrew its boycott threat for the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash. Tharoor has dismissed the clip as "AI-generated 'fake news' — and not even very good. Neither my language nor my voice."

Video response Tharoor clarifies he never made such statements The video featured a voice resembling Tharoor's saying, "I think how Pakistan played is indeed brilliant... Indian cricket board was completely pinned, hands down." However, Tharoor took to X to clarify that he never made such statements about Pakistan's diplomatic strategy. Apart from him, other users also pointed out that the video had been altered.

Twitter Post Tharoor's reaction to viral AI-generated video Ai-generated “fake news” — and not even very good. Neither my language nor my voice. https://t.co/J48OMoasyR — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 12, 2026

Past remarks Tharoor had earlier criticized politicization of sport Tharoor had earlier criticized the politicization of sport, calling it a disgraceful trend. He had also slammed Bangladesh for denying cricketer Mustafizur Rahman's contract to play in Kolkata over political reasons. "It is pretty disgraceful that sport has been politicized in this way on both sides," Tharoor had said, according to NDTV.

