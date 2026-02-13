'Not my voice': Shashi Tharoor slams AI video praising Pakistan
What's the story
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has strongly reacted to a viral video that falsely attributed remarks to him. The video, circulated by a Pakistani propaganda-linked social media account, ostensibly featured Tharoor praising Pakistan's diplomatic strategy after it withdrew its boycott threat for the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash. Tharoor has dismissed the clip as "AI-generated 'fake news' — and not even very good. Neither my language nor my voice."
Video response
Tharoor clarifies he never made such statements
The video featured a voice resembling Tharoor's saying, "I think how Pakistan played is indeed brilliant... Indian cricket board was completely pinned, hands down." However, Tharoor took to X to clarify that he never made such statements about Pakistan's diplomatic strategy. Apart from him, other users also pointed out that the video had been altered.
Twitter Post
Tharoor's reaction to viral AI-generated video
Ai-generated “fake news” — and not even very good. Neither my language nor my voice. https://t.co/J48OMoasyR— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 12, 2026
Past remarks
Tharoor had earlier criticized politicization of sport
Tharoor had earlier criticized the politicization of sport, calling it a disgraceful trend. He had also slammed Bangladesh for denying cricketer Mustafizur Rahman's contract to play in Kolkata over political reasons. "It is pretty disgraceful that sport has been politicized in this way on both sides," Tharoor had said, according to NDTV.
Shukla's clarification
AI-altered audio clip of Rajeev Shukla aired on Pakistani show
Earlier, an AI-altered audio clip of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice President and Congress leader Rajeev Shukla was aired on a Pakistani cricket talk show. The manipulated video featured a voice resembling Shukla expressing satisfaction over ICC negotiations that persuaded Pakistan to participate in the match. However, Shukla later clarified that the audio had been manipulated using AI technology.