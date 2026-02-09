Opposition likely to move no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha speaker  

The opposition is reportedly planning to introduce a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla . The decision comes after Birla accused Congress MPs of planning an "unforeseen act" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi . The speaker had adjourned the House till noon on Monday after accusing opposition parties of "planning" disruptions.

Disruptions continue Lok Sabha repeatedly adjourned amid ruckus The Lok Sabha has been repeatedly adjourned after a week of tense exchanges between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition members. The disruptions continued as the House met on Monday, with opposition members raising issues they wanted to be addressed immediately during Question Hour. Birla said these matters could be discussed during the Union Budget debate, but the specific allowance for Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to speak on the debated issues was not confirmed in the sources.

Protest escalates Opposition protests against Birla's refusal to let Gandhi speak The opposition, led by the Congress, has been protesting inside and outside Parliament against Birla's refusal to let Gandhi speak on General MM Naravane's unpublished memoir. The memoir makes statements involving Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh regarding the 2020 India-China standoff. According to Gandhi, the memoir mentions how the country's top political leaders failed to give clear directions during the 2020 standoff with China, which made him feel isolated and abandoned.

Advertisement

Twitter Post 'LoP is not being allowed to speak' #WATCH | Delhi | Congress MP KC Venugopal says, "As per the Parliamentary rules, the Leader of Opposition is a shadow Prime Minister. But here, the LoP is not being allowed to speak in the House. The government can say anything and attack anyone... the Speaker is himself making… https://t.co/GoEY5mpWlR pic.twitter.com/HzAMpInl4c — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2026

Advertisement

Charges outlined Opposition to include several charges in no-confidence motion A source told The Indian Express that opposition leaders have discussed including several charges against Birla in their no-confidence motion. These charges include allegations that Gandhi was not allowed to speak while MP Nishikant Dubey was allowed to make inappropriate remarks. Another charge is Birla's claim that he received information about a possible attack on Modi, which led him to advise the PM against coming to the House.

Unified front All INDIA bloc parties supporting move The source added that all parties in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, including the Trinamool Congress (TMC), are supporting this move. Recently, Gandhi tried to speak on Naravane's memoir but was stopped by Birla for ignoring directions not to do so. In protest, opposition MPs threw papers at the Speaker's podium and eight Lok Sabha MPs were suspended.