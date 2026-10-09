'Didn't contest our claim': INDIA bloc after meeting President Murmu
What's the story
A delegation of opposition leaders led by Rahul Gandhi from the INDIA bloc met President Droupadi Murmu on Friday. The leaders submitted a memorandum to the President, raising concerns about the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI). "We clearly stated that the Prime Minister, Amit Shah and Gyanesh Kumar had conspired to destroy Indian democracy. The President did not deny what we said, question our statements or argue against them in any way," said Gandhi.
Allegations
Gandhi accuses government of 'vote chori'
Gandhi accused the government of "vote chori" (vote theft) in the 2024 elections, claiming that it has been stolen state after state.
He said President Murmu accepted their statements and asked for proof of these allegations.
"The evidence of election chori (theft) is known to the entire country," he said.
The leaders also demanded that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) be set aside and elections be conducted using ballot papers.
Presidential response
President Murmu assures leaders of thorough investigation
President Murmu reportedly assured the leaders that she would investigate their allegations thoroughly.
She listened attentively to their concerns about the ECI's functioning and the alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.
The meeting was part of a larger protest by the INDIA bloc against what they claim are undemocratic practices by the ruling government.
Protest criticism
Congress president Kharge slams government
Ahead of the meeting, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the government for its reaction to their protests.
Kharge accused the government of being scared and taking measures such as closing metro stations and canceling train services.
He said opposition leaders would inform President Murmu about their grievances over alleged electoral irregularities and the ECI's functioning.
Agitation continuation
Opposition to announce next course of action after discussions
Congress MP KC Venugopal said the opposition would announce its next course of action after discussions, adding that the agitation would continue.
"Whatever course of action we decide on, we will let you know," he said.
The meeting with President Murmu was a key step in their protest against the ECI's alleged bias and irregularities in electoral processes.