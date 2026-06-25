'Which document then proves citizenship?' Opposition slams Centre's passport remark

Legal complexity

Legal position on issue of citizenship

India's legal system operates on the presumption that most people are citizens unless a dispute arises. This has worked well for decades, as citizens were rarely required to prove their status. However, recent exercises involving citizenship verification and electoral roll scrutiny have exposed the absence of a universally accepted document. The only document certifying citizenship is a citizenship certificate under the Citizenship Act, but this is relevant only for those who acquired citizenship through registration or naturalization.