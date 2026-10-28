Opposition to now hold CEC's mock impeachment at Kharge's residence
What's the story
The Congress party said it has decided to hold the "public impeachment" of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar at its president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence on Friday. This decision comes after the party accused the government of blocking their initial plan at the state-run Ashoka Hotel. Congress general secretary (organization) KC Venugopal said that while permission was initially granted for the event at Ashoka Hotel, it was later revoked due to police intervention.
Accusations
Venugopal accuses Modi, Shah of shielding Kumar
Venugopal also claimed that Congress workers were stopped from setting up infrastructure at Ramleela Maidan, despite having the necessary permissions.
He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of shielding Kumar.
"How many permissions will you deny, Mr. Amit Shah? How many people will you stop?" Venugopal asked reporters, asserting that the opposition would continue its campaign despite these hurdles.
Upcoming events
'Public impeachment' program to precede INDIA rally
The "public impeachment" program is a symbolic proceeding where opposition leaders will argue for Kumar's removal.
It will be held on October 30 at Kharge's residence, ahead of the INDIA bloc's major rally on November 1.
The Congress aims to mobilize around 10 lakh people for this event.
Venugopal warned that if the opposition is stopped from holding their events, they may stage protests outside Shah or Modi's residences.
Campaign details
Permission for rally stands, police say
The Delhi Police clarified that it has not withdrawn permission for the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan.
They said an NOC has been grantedsubject to prior permission from the land-owning authority and compliance with specified conditions.
These conditions include installing high-definition CCTV cameras at strategic points, setting up a control room with monitoring screens, deploying adequate volunteers, arranging drinking water and separate toilet facilities for women, and ensuring that the gathering concludes by 5:00pm.