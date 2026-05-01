'Bhagwant Mann was drunk inside House': Opposition demands alcohol test
What's the story
The Punjab Assembly witnessed high drama on Friday as opposition parties accused Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of being drunk during a special Labour Day session. The Congress demanded an immediate alcohol test for Mann and all MLAs, while the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) demanded a dope test for the Chief Minister. "Bhagwant Mann was found drunk in the Vidhan Sabha today! The conduct...lowered the prestige of the august house of Vidhan Sabha," Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira wrote on X.
Protest escalates
Congress MLAs stage walkout
Congress MLAs staged a walkout and urged the Speaker to take action against Mann. The party also called on AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal to take action against the CM for impropriety. Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa also slammed Mann for allegedly being drunk, asking, "What should we even do coming to the Assembly where the Chief Minister is in an inebriated state?"
Twitter Post
Ex-AAP leader shares video of Mann
आज फिर से पंजाब CM भगवंत मान लोकतंत्र के मंदिर पंजाब विधानसभा में शराब के नशे में चूर होकर पहुँचे हैं।— Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) May 1, 2026
ये आदमी गुरुद्वारा साहिब शराब पीकर जाता है, मंदिर शराब पीकर जाता है, लोकसभा शराब पीकर आता था, सरकार की मीटिंग में शराब पीकर जाता है, विदेश में इतनी शराब पीली की प्लेन से उतार… pic.twitter.com/M5VngsZ1sV
Formal request
Congress writes to Speaker
The Congress Legislative Party (CLP) has written to the Speaker demanding immediate alco-meter and dope testing of the Chief Minister and all MLAs. The party said such incidents could erode public confidence in institutions if not addressed. They further suggested deploying an independent medical team from the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, to ensure fair and impartial testing.