'Views don't align': Annamalai in resignation letter to BJP

Former Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai has resigned from the party. His resignation was accepted by BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Friday. In his resignation letter dated June 2, Annamalai said he joined the BJP six years ago to bring positive change to Tamil Nadu's political culture under Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's leadership. "Most importantly, I wanted to change the notion that politics is a path only for the elite...not for the common man."

Political aspirations Annamalai thanks BJP leadership in resignation letter In his resignation letter, Annamalai thanked the BJP leadership for trusting him with responsibilities. "The people of the state were fatigued by the general political discourse for many decades and yearned for change," he wrote. "The change came in at multiple points in the past decade, but they could not hold their ground and quickly faded from people's memories. National Parties never spoke the language that people in Tamil Nadu understood. I have tried to change this belief."

Twitter Post Read letter here K Annamalai, in his resignation letter to BJP National President Nitin Nabin on June 2, wrote, "I do not want to burden the top leadership any further with my ongoing thoughts on the way forward for a growth-oriented and culturally rooted politics in Tamil Nadu." pic.twitter.com/IMnNtcOiul — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2026

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Cultural pride 'Disagreements with BJP top brass over Tamil Nadu's future' Annamalai also expressed his pride in Tamil Nadu's language, culture, and heritage. He stressed that a strong India is built on the strength of its regions and communities. However, he admitted to disagreements with the BJP's top leadership over the last 18 months regarding Tamil Nadu's political future. "I do not want to burden the top leadership any further with my ongoing thoughts on the way forward for a growth-oriented and culturally rooted politics in Tamil Nadu," he wrote.

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