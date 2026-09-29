BJP, Congress treat Muslims as vote bank: Asaduddin Owaisi
What's the story
All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has slammed both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress for failing to give Muslims proper political representation. Speaking at the India Today Conclave South in Kochi, Owaisi said that successive governments have treated Muslims as a vote bank instead of equal political stakeholders. He alleged that no political party in India wanted Muslims to have an independent political agency.
Representation concerns
'Representation of Muslims in Indian Parliament is 4%'
Owaisi also raised concerns over the low representation of Muslims in the Indian Parliament, where he said they constitute only 4% of elected members.
He asked, "The representation of Muslims in the Indian Parliament is 4%. Doesn't that speak volumes about our democracy?"
The AIMIM chief stressed that this issue wasn't just about numbers but also about whether Muslims were allowed to develop an independent political voice and agency.
Political critique
Owaisi slams BJP for not giving seats to Muslim candidates
Owaisi also slammed the BJP for not giving seats to Muslim candidates and accused secular parties of lacking intellectual honesty.
He asked, "What is the choice left for Muslims now? It is a very big question."
The AIMIM chief argued that political representation was linked to social and economic empowerment, saying, "Without political justice, there is no economic and social justice."
Leadership resistance
Congress accused of resisting independent Muslim political leadership
Owaisi also accused the Congress of resisting independent Muslim political leadership while seeking their votes.
He said secularism should not just be an electoral slogan, and parties should show commitment by empowering minorities politically.
"The parties that call themselves secular do not show the intellectual honesty to stand with minorities and empower them," he said.