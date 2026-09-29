Loading...
Home / News / Politics News / BJP, Congress treat Muslims as vote bank: Asaduddin Owaisi
BJP, Congress treat Muslims as vote bank: Asaduddin Owaisi
Owaisi said no political party in India wanted Muslims to have an independent political agency

BJP, Congress treat Muslims as vote bank: Asaduddin Owaisi

By Snehil Singh
Sep 29, 2026
02:20 pm
What's the story

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has slammed both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress for failing to give Muslims proper political representation. Speaking at the India Today Conclave South in Kochi, Owaisi said that successive governments have treated Muslims as a vote bank instead of equal political stakeholders. He alleged that no political party in India wanted Muslims to have an independent political agency.

Representation concerns

'Representation of Muslims in Indian Parliament is 4%'

Owaisi also raised concerns over the low representation of Muslims in the Indian Parliament, where he said they constitute only 4% of elected members.

He asked, "The representation of Muslims in the Indian Parliament is 4%. Doesn't that speak volumes about our democracy?"

The AIMIM chief stressed that this issue wasn't just about numbers but also about whether Muslims were allowed to develop an independent political voice and agency.

Political critique

Owaisi slams BJP for not giving seats to Muslim candidates

Owaisi also slammed the BJP for not giving seats to Muslim candidates and accused secular parties of lacking intellectual honesty.

He asked, "What is the choice left for Muslims now? It is a very big question."

The AIMIM chief argued that political representation was linked to social and economic empowerment, saying, "Without political justice, there is no economic and social justice."

ADVERTISEMENT

Leadership resistance

Congress accused of resisting independent Muslim political leadership

Owaisi also accused the Congress of resisting independent Muslim political leadership while seeking their votes.

He said secularism should not just be an electoral slogan, and parties should show commitment by empowering minorities politically.

"The parties that call themselves secular do not show the intellectual honesty to stand with minorities and empower them," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT