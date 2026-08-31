Owaisi invokes Babur as Modi receives Uzbekistan's highest state honor

Owaisi said, "I congratulate the BJP; the very country from which Babur came to India has conferred an award upon the Prime Minister."

He added, "The Fergana Valley is in Uzbekistan. Wherever the Prime Minister goes these days, he returns with an award."

The AIMIM chief also hoped that members of the Sangh Parivar and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) supporters would stop speaking about Babur negatively.