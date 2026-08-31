Owaisi invokes Babur as Modi receives Uzbekistan's highest state honor
What's the story
All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded Uzbekistan's highest state honor. The award, "Oliy Darajali Dustlik," or Order of Friendship of the Highest Degree, was presented to PM Modi by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during his two-day state visit to Uzbekistan. Reacting to the honor, Owaisi highlighted Uzbekistan's historical ties with Babur, who founded India's Mughal Empire.
Award reaction
Fergana Valley is in Uzbekistan: Owaisi
Owaisi said, "I congratulate the BJP; the very country from which Babur came to India has conferred an award upon the Prime Minister."
He added, "The Fergana Valley is in Uzbekistan. Wherever the Prime Minister goes these days, he returns with an award."
The AIMIM chief also hoped that members of the Sangh Parivar and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) supporters would stop speaking about Babur negatively.
Honor acknowledgment
India, Uzbekistan to work together for Global South: PM Modi
Meanwhile, PM Modi thanked President Mirziyoyev for the honor and called him his "brother." He said India and Uzbekistan would work together for the welfare of the Global South and humanity.
Addressing President Mirziyoyev as his friend, PM Modi expressed gratitude for the warmth extended to him during his visit.
He called Mirziyoyev "the father of the economic revolution in Uzbekistan" and a role model for development in the region.
Unity criticism
Owaisi slams Bhagwat over Hindu-Muslim unity remarks
Owaisi's comments on the award came while he was also criticizing RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over his recent remarks on Hindu-Muslim unity.
Bhagwat, speaking at the One World One Humanity event in New York, said there was no difference between human beings and that different religious paths led to the same goal.
Owaisi described Bhagwat's remarks as an "old trick from the RSS playbook."