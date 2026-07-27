BJP demands Punjab minister's resignation after Dharmendra Pradhan's big step
What's the story
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded the resignation of Punjab's Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains over alleged paper leak cases. The demand comes after Dharmendra Pradhan's recent resignation as Union Education Minister following a paper leak incident. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla praised Pradhan for his accountability and questioned why Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal haven't done the same in Punjab.
Accusations
Bittu accuses AAP of multiple paper leaks
The BJP has accused the AAP-led Punjab government of multiple paper leaks.
Ravneet Singh Bittu, a former union minister who resigned from the NDA cabinet ahead of the Assembly elections in Punjab, also called for Bains's resignation.
He alleged that papers were leaked and sold, despite essential workers not being made permanent or given proper employment.
Resignation demand
SAD joins BJP in demanding Bains's resignation
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has also joined the BJP in demanding Bains's resignation over alleged paper leaks.
SAD alleges six such incidents, including the Punjab Teacher Eligibility Test and Class 12 English exam.
Other political leaders, including Punjab Congress President Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Delhi Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, have also demanded accountability from Bains.
Denial
Mann denies allegations of paper leaks
However, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has denied all allegations of paper leaks.
He said there hasn't been a single case during his four-and-a-half-year tenure under AAP rule.
Addressing an event for NEET-UG re-exam pass students, Mann confirmed some cheating incidents but said all accused were arrested.
He spoke about an interstate cheating racket caught during a recent pharmacy officer examination.
Response
AAP praises Pradhan's resignation
Despite the controversies, the AAP has praised Pradhan's resignation.
Mann said Gen-Z has made a "stubborn government" bow, while Kejriwal called it a "big win for democracy."
He also highlighted Aryan Gupta from Ludhiana as NEET-UG re-exam topper this year.
The BJP continues to call for Bains's resignation amid these developments.