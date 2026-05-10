PM Modi slams Congress for 'betraying' DMK in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has slammed the Indian National Congress (INC) for allegedly betraying its long-time ally, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), in Tamil Nadu . The PM's remarks came after C Joseph Vijay took oath as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. PM Modi congratulated Vijay and assured continued cooperation between the Centre and the state to improve people's lives.

Betrayal allegations Congress's government from 2004 to 2014 propped up by DMK PM Modi accused the Congress of betraying the DMK, which had been its ally for over two decades. He said that the Congress government from 2004 to 2014 was largely propped up by support from the DMK. "Driven by its lust for power, the power-hungry Congress stabbed the DMK in the back at the very first opportunity," PM Modi alleged.

Cabinet composition Rahul Gandhi had high hopes for Vijay's political future Vijay's new cabinet comprises nine ministers, including members from his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party. However, no member of Congress was yet included in the cabinet. Political analysts say this was a deliberate move as Rahul Gandhi had high hopes for Vijay's political future in Tamil Nadu. The Congress had even skipped several pre-election meetings called by the DMK, indicating its support for Vijay.

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