Parliament passes bill making insult to 'Vande Mataram' criminal offense
What's the story
The Parliament has passed The Prevention of Insults to National Honor (Amendment) Bill, 2026. It was passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday after being cleared by the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The bill amends the Prevention of Insults to National Honor Act, 1971, expanding its scope to include "Vande Mataram." The amendment makes it an offense to intentionally prevent the singing of Vande Mataram or to cause a disturbance to an assembly engaged in its singing.
Legal implications
Current law punishes disrespect to national symbols
The current law punishes disrespect to national symbols such as the Constitution, national flag, and anthem with up to three years in prison.
The new bill proposes similar penalties for insulting or disrupting "Vande Mataram."
The legislation was introduced as the government celebrates the 150th anniversary of "Vande Mataram," which was written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in 1875.
Govt
Why amendment was proposed
According to a PIB release, during the Constituent Assembly meeting held on 24th January 1950, then President Dr. Rajendra Prasad highlighted the historic role of Vande Mataram in India's freedom struggle.
He said that it should be honored equally with Jana Gana Mana and accorded equal status.
However, there was no specific legal provision extending similar protection to the National Song.
The bill addressed this gap, it says.
Political debate
Lok Sabha passed bill amid opposition protests
The Lok Sabha passed the bill on Wednesday amid opposition protests over police actions against students protesting the NEET paper leak.
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai defended the bill, accusing Congress of insulting national honor through appeasement politics.
He said opposing Vande Mataram boosts the morale of the Bharat "Tere Tukde Honge" gang.