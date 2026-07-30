Parliament passes bill making insult to 'Vande Mataram' criminal offense

According to a PIB release, during the Constituent Assembly meeting held on 24th January 1950, then President Dr. Rajendra Prasad highlighted the historic role of Vande Mataram in India's freedom struggle.

He said that it should be honored equally with Jana Gana Mana and accorded equal status.

However, there was no specific legal provision extending similar protection to the National Song.

The bill addressed this gap, it says.