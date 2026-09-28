Slapgate row: Parvesh Verma tells Rahul, 'Stay out of it'
What's the story
Delhi minister Parvesh Verma has responded to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's criticism of his recent behavior when he slapped a young man during a road inspection. The incident, captured on camera, was shared by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on its X handle. In response, Gandhi said, "A BJP minister from the Delhi government is seen slapping a young man in a video. His crime? He was making a video."
Gandhi
'Ask a question on the street...'
In his post on X, Gandhi alleged that those in power respond with a slap or lathi charge when questions are raised.
"Ask a question on the street - a slap. Ask a question on paper leaks - a lathi charge. Ask a question in Parliament - the mic is switched off," he wrote.
He alleged that the ruling political leaders "no longer fear that elections can remove them," reiterating his allegation of "vote chori."
Incident overview
AAP MLA claims victim was a team member
Verma has now replied to Gandhi, telling him to "stay out of it."
"Rahul ji, aap rehne do bhai, aapko kuch nhi pata (Rahul ji, you just stay out of it, bro, you don't know a thing)."
The incident took place in Tilak Nagar constituency, where Verma was inspecting road work on Vikaspuri Ring Road.
AAP MLA Jarnail Singh claimed the victim was a member of his team who was filming the inspection.
Twitter Post
Video shared by Singh
Parvesh verma exposed ‼️— Jarnail Singh (@JarnailSinghAAP) September 28, 2026
Yesterday’s full sequence, step by step:
Minister Called me for Road Inspection → Road quality questioned in front of Minister → Road layer came off when I inspected by hand → heated exchange with Minister→ my colleague was allegedly slapped while… pic.twitter.com/56EhQdcSyZ
Political fallout
Kejriwal urges PM Modi to take action
Singh had said that he received a call from Verma asking to see road damages.
"Aapne jo sadak boli woh ukhad ke dikha di, ab batao (You challenged me to tear up that road, and I did it. Now what do you have to say?) Singh was seen asking Verma in a viral video.
He later said the road peeled off like a carpet when he was showing Verma.
"Seeing this, the minister became agitated and....slapped our colleague," said Singh.
AAP
Bharatiya Janata Party defends Verma
The viral video showed Verma leaving, with Singh following, still holding the chunks of road in his hand. As Verma left, Singh followed him to his car, with his assistant, Sahib Singh, recording the two leaders.
The minister can then be seen getting agitated and pulling down the young man's mobile before slapping him.
The Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has defended Verma, calling the victim a "habitual offender" and saying he was previously arrested for assaulting an MCD employee.