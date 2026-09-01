Sonia Gandhi's memoir hit impasse with author's representatives: PRHI
What's the story
Penguin Random House India (PRHI) has said that the publication of Sonia Gandhi's memoir, "Belonging: A Journey of Love," has been stalled due to an impasse with the author's representatives. The publisher clarified that no external pressure influenced this decision. The disagreement arose during PRHI's normal editorial review process, which they were eager to complete.
Editorial process
PRHI keen to publish the memoir
PRHI spokesperson Pallavi Narayan emphasized that they were keen to publish the memoir, calling it a "hard-won acquisition."
She said, "We feel it is important for us to correct certain misrepresentations regarding the forthcoming memoir Belonging."
The publisher confirmed that several points were raised during its normal editorial review of the manuscript. While some changes were agreed upon, an understanding could not be reached on a particular issue.
Withdrawal respect
Author's team communicated decision not to go ahead
The author's team later communicated their decision not to go ahead with the publication, a choice that was respected by PRHI.
The publisher also rejected claims that the impasse stemmed from outside interference. They said, "Since the content of the book is confidential and under embargo, there was no external pressure whatsoever."
PRHI refused to disclose details about what led to this disagreement due to contractual obligations and author confidentiality commitments.
Scrutiny defense
Publisher defended its decision to scrutinize the manuscript
The publisher also defended its decision to scrutinize the manuscript, saying editorial assessment and questioning are part of their responsibility.
"As publishers, it was its responsibility and duty to critically assess a manuscript, ask questions, make recommendations and exercise its independent editorial judgment," PRHI said.
The controversy intensified after reports that Penguin India backed out due to disagreements over editorial changes.
Content details
Controversy intensified after allegations of outside pressure
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot alleged pressure on PRHI to remove sections on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other sensitive topics.
Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath also questioned if external pressure bore influence.
The memoir is expected to provide an insight into Gandhi's life, including her childhood in post-war Italy, her marriage into the Nehru-Gandhi family, and her political career.
While the international edition will be released on November 10, its publication status in India remains unresolved.