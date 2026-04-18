Modi slams Congress, apologizes to women after quota bill defeat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi , in his address to the nation on Saturday, said that the Opposition has snatched women's rights, then congratulated itself. He apologized to the women of the country, saying the "selfish politics" of Congress, DMK, TMC, and SP have hurt women. Modi said, "These people are taking naari shakti for granted," but said that the women of India know the truth."

Naari Shakti 'Naari Shakti Bill was to give women wings' PM Modi stated that the bill was a genuine and sincere effort, reflecting the needs of the present time. He said the Naari Shakti Bill was to give women wings. He added that the Congress party and its allies have been unmasked and that the Congress is feeding off its state allies like a parasite.

Committed feticide 'Opposition parties committed feticide' Modi added that parties like Congress, DMK, TMC, and Samajwadi Party have committed feticide by defeating the bill on women's reservation. He used the word "bhrun hatya (feticide)" to describe the Opposition's move. He alleged that Congress had a single agenda: "to spread lies and confusion." He added that Congress does not want regional parties to grow.

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