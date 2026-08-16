PM, President, VP lead tributes to Vajpayee on death anniversary
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu paid tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial, Sadaiv Atal, in New Delhi on his eighth death anniversary. The ceremony was attended by Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP National President Nitin Nabin, among other senior leaders.
Modi's tribute
'Extraordinary statesman with remarkable vision'
PM Modi described Vajpayee as an "extraordinary statesman" with a remarkable vision. He said Vajpayee dedicated his life to serving the nation and inspired generations through his words and efforts.
"His focus on good governance and public welfare will always continue to guide us," he added.
President Murmu also paid floral tributes at Sadaiv Atal, remembering Vajpayee on his death anniversary.
Radhakrishnan's homage
'Vajpayee's contribution to India's political journey'
Vice President CP Radhakrishnan also paid tribute at Sadaiv Atal, recalling Vajpayee's contribution to India's political journey.
He called him a statesman, poet, and visionary who devoted his life to strengthening India's unity and dignity.
"His commitment to nation-building, inclusive leadership and national pride continues to inspire generations," he said.
Singh's tribute
Defence minister recalls former PM's achievements
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid floral tributes to Vajpayee, highlighting his contribution to Indian democracy and national development.
"Atal Ji enriched Indian democracy through his thoughts and actions," Singh said in a post on X.
He added that throughout his life, Vajpayee worked with the spirit of "Nation First, Always First."
Shah's remembrance
Other leaders remember Vajpayee
Union Home Minister Amit Shah remembered Vajpayee as a patriot who devoted his life to national service.
He said Vajpayee's leadership helped advance the ideas of Antyodaya (upliftment of the most marginalized) and good governance.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla recalled Vajpayee's more than five-decade parliamentary career, calling him a "fiery parliamentarian, powerful orator, an accomplished journalist, and a sensitive poet."
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said Vajpayee inspired generations with values of national service and organizational discipline.