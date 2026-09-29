LPU unrest politically motivated, says Charanjit Singh Channi

Channi also expressed doubts over reports of financial losses to the tune of ₹100 crore to the university during the unrest.

He questioned why no action was taken against police personnel who allegedly assaulted students.

"After that, what happened, people from outside came and engaged in hooliganism there," he was quoted as saying.

The former CM alleged that outsiders were involved in the violence on campus and accused the police itself of sponsoring this "hooliganism."