UP: Headmaster suspended for celebrating Akhilesh Yadav's birthday at school
What's the story
A headmaster of a government primary school in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has been suspended for allegedly allowing the celebration of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav's birthday on campus. Navin Kumar Tripathi, the headmaster of Parmat government primary school, was suspended by the Basic Education Department after an inquiry found political activities had taken place on the premises. The suspension order stated that Tripathi failed to prevent the use of school property for a political program.
Political visit
SP MLA celebrated Yadav's birthday in Kanpur
The controversy erupted on July 1 when SP MLA Amitabh Bajpai visited the school to celebrate Yadav's 53rd birthday. During the event, uniforms were distributed to students and a cake was cut, with photographs of the celebration going viral. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticized the SP for politicizing educational institutions over this incident.
Double standards
SP accuses BJP of double standards
The SP has accused the BJP government of double standards, citing an incident where BJP MP Ramesh Awasthi allegedly taught children "M for Modi" and "N for Narendra" in another government school without facing any disciplinary action. Defending his actions, Bajpai said he has been celebrating both his and Yadav's birthdays in government schools by distributing educational materials for years. He questioned why similar actions weren't taken against Awasthi if they were considered wrong.
Denial and defense
Tripathi denied organizing political function
Tripathi has denied organizing any political function at his school. In a written explanation to the education department, he said that the MLA came to the school without prior information and that no political program was organized by the school. He also said that an event for distributing uniforms had been postponed due to official engagements.
Apolitical stance
BJP rejects comparisons between 2 incidents
The BJP has rejected comparisons between the two incidents, insisting government schools should remain free from political activities. Party leaders argued that displaying a political leader's photograph, cutting a birthday cake, and celebrating inside an educational institution constituted a political program deserving disciplinary action. The episode comes at a politically sensitive time with Akhilesh Yadav's birthday celebrations already sparking controversy elsewhere in Uttar Pradesh.