UP: Headmaster suspended for celebrating Akhilesh Yadav's birthday at school

Double standards

SP accuses BJP of double standards

The SP has accused the BJP government of double standards, citing an incident where BJP MP Ramesh Awasthi allegedly taught children "M for Modi" and "N for Narendra" in another government school without facing any disciplinary action. Defending his actions, Bajpai said he has been celebrating both his and Yadav's birthdays in government schools by distributing educational materials for years. He questioned why similar actions weren't taken against Awasthi if they were considered wrong.