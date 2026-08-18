Sonia Gandhi is Italian, says Kumaraswamy in 'Vande Mataram' row
What's the story
Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy has sparked a political controversy with his remarks on Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's foreign origin. Speaking to reporters in Hassan, Kumaraswamy questioned Gandhi's Indian identity and accused her of disrespecting the national song Vande Mataram. "What else can one expect from Sonia Gandhi? Is Sonia Gandhi from our country? She came to our country after marriage. The blood flowing in her is Italian blood, isn't it?" he reportedly said.
Sacrifice debate
Kumaraswamy questions Gandhi's sacrifices for India
Kumaraswamy also questioned what Gandhi had sacrificed for India, despite her husband Rajiv Gandhi's sacrifice.
He cited a Congress session attended by Mahatma Gandhi and sung by Rabindranath Tagore to defend Vande Mataram.
The controversy began after footage from an Independence Day event at the Congress headquarters showed senior leaders talking during the recitation of Vande Mataram.
BJP leaders slammed their behavior as disrespectful toward the national song.
Accusations escalate
Amit Shah accuses Congress of 'shamelessness'
Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Congress of "shamelessness," alleging Gandhi stopped the national song midway.
He said, "Sonia ji, 140 crore people are watching you. This sin you have committed will never be forgiven by the people of this country."
However, the Congress defended Gandhi's actions as unrelated to Vande Mataram and said she was ensuring proper arrangements for its recitation.
Defense and counter
Karnataka minister calls Gandhi 'more Indian than many Indians'
Karnataka Minister Rizwan Arshad defended Gandhi, calling her "more Indian than many Indians" and criticizing Kumaraswamy as a frustrated man.
He highlighted Rajiv Gandhi's sacrifice and Sonia Gandhi's fight for a united India.
She's fighting for a united India, a just India," Arshad said.
The Congress rejected the allegation and said Sonia Gandhi was merely trying to get a chair arranged for Kharge.