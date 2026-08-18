Sonia Gandhi is Italian, says Kumaraswamy in 'Vande Mataram' row

Kumaraswamy also questioned what Gandhi had sacrificed for India, despite her husband Rajiv Gandhi's sacrifice.

He cited a Congress session attended by Mahatma Gandhi and sung by Rabindranath Tagore to defend Vande Mataram.

The controversy began after footage from an Independence Day event at the Congress headquarters showed senior leaders talking during the recitation of Vande Mataram.

BJP leaders slammed their behavior as disrespectful toward the national song.