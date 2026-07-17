NCP faction meetings with CM Devendra Fadnavis stir political storm

On Wednesday, Patel and Tatkare met Fadnavis at his residence, stirring political speculation.

The meeting took NCP leaders by surprise, with Sunetra seeking clarification from Tatkare.

However, Tatkare downplayed the meeting as non-political and didn't feel it necessary to inform Sunetra.

Pawar's son and party MP Parth Pawar also met the Chief Minister at his residence.