NCP faction meetings with CM Devendra Fadnavis stir political storm
What's the story
Maharashtra is witnessing a political stir as tensions rise within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The party is split between two factions: one led by Sunetra and her son, Parth Pawar, and the other by Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare, NDTV reported. The divide was further exposed after late-night meetings with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Meeting details
'Non-political' meeting
On Wednesday, Patel and Tatkare met Fadnavis at his residence, stirring political speculation.
The meeting took NCP leaders by surprise, with Sunetra seeking clarification from Tatkare.
However, Tatkare downplayed the meeting as non-political and didn't feel it necessary to inform Sunetra.
Pawar's son and party MP Parth Pawar also met the Chief Minister at his residence.
Leadership challenges
Discontent brewing in NCP
The rift in the NCP has been widening since Ajit Pawar's death and Sunetra's elevation as party leader.
Insiders say Patel and Tatkare are unhappy with Parth Pawar's growing role in the party.
The discord was further highlighted when National Secretary Sachchidanand Singh questioned Sunetra's election as party chief, calling it "illegal, non-existent, and void."
Merger speculation
Coincidence or conspiracy?
Interestingly, Sharad Pawar faction leader Jayant Patil was reported to have met Fadnavis around the same time as the NCP leaders, though he later denied being present.
Tatkare dismissed any political implications of this meeting, calling it purely administrative.
A former lawmaker questioned the coincidence of three senior leaders from rival factions meeting the CM at night.
Merger denial
Merger talks on hold
The meetings have fueled speculation of a possible merger between the two NCP factions. However, Tatkare denied any such plans, saying talks were on hold since Ajit's death.
Insiders say Patel and Tatkare are in talks with some NCP (SP) leaders to switch to the NDA, possibly.
Meanwhile, Supriya Sule from Sharad's faction has denied any such intentions, asserting their allegiance to the INDIA alliance.