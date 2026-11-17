The invitation has drawn criticism from the opposition, with Congress MP Manish Tewari questioning what has changed since the Pahalgam terror attack.

"As far as the SCO is concerned, it is a multilateral platform...the fundamental question is: from the time of the terrorist attack in Baisaran...to November 2026, what has actually changed?"

Former Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid also criticized the government's unclear policy toward Pakistan.