India invites Pakistan to SCO civilizational dialogue, political storm erupts
What's the story
India has invited Pakistan to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Civilizational Dialogue, a move that has sparked political controversy. The event, scheduled for November 20-22 at Purana Qila in Delhi, will see Pakistan's Climate Change Minister Musadik Malik in attendance. It was perhaps for the first time that India invited a Pakistani minister since last May's military hostilities after "Operation Sindoor."
Political backlash
Congress MP questions change since Pahalgam terror attack
The invitation has drawn criticism from the opposition, with Congress MP Manish Tewari questioning what has changed since the Pahalgam terror attack.
"As far as the SCO is concerned, it is a multilateral platform...the fundamental question is: from the time of the terrorist attack in Baisaran...to November 2026, what has actually changed?"
Former Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid also criticized the government's unclear policy toward Pakistan.
Counterargument presented
BJP leaders speak on Pakistan's participation
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh advised Pakistan to improve its relations with India by abandoning terrorism.
He said, "Pakistan should improve its relations with India for its own benefit. If they pick fights, it will lead to their own destruction."
Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat expressed hope that Pakistan would attend the event, noting that their civilizational and cultural evolution is similar to India's since the 1947 Partition.
Organization history
About the Shanghai Cooperation Organization
The SCO was founded in 2001 by Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan became permanent members in 2017. Iran joined the organization in 2023.
In October 2024, Islamabad hosted the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting attended by India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.