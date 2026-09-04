MCD SC welfare committee election turns chaotic; AAP-BJP exchange allegations
What's the story
The election of the Scheduled Caste Welfare Committee in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) turned chaotic on Thursday. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused each other of violating rules during the process. BJP candidates were declared elected unopposed after the election; however, AAP alleged that proper procedures were not followed and questioned why there was a reduction in committee members.
Election controversy
AAP accuses BJP of reducing Dalit representation
AAP councilors alleged that the election, originally scheduled for 3:00pm on Thursday, was conducted earlier and in their absence.
They also claimed the number of seats on the SC panel was reduced from 35 to 21 to ensure BJP's chairperson and vice-chairperson posts.
AAP councilor Ankush Narang accused BJP-ruled MCD of reducing Dalit representation.
Protest fallout
AAP councilors protest outside mayor's chamber
After the election, AAP councilors protested outside the Mayor's chamber, leading to a heated exchange between leaders of both parties and security personnel.
During the protest, AAP councilor Prem Chauhan tore his kurta in protest.
The incident led to a war of words between both parties, accusing each other of misconduct.
Process defense
No AAP candidate nominated for committee polls: Delhi Mayor
Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi defended the election process and accused AAP councilors of misbehavior.
He said no AAP candidate was nominated for the committee polls, leading to BJP candidates being elected unopposed.
"When the dates for filing nomination forms for the election were announced, the Aam Aadmi Party did not submit a form; consequently, the candidate was declared elected unopposed," Wahi said.