Polling stopped at few Bengal booths after BJP's button taped  

Polling in West Bengal 's Diamond Harbour area has reportedly been stopped at some booths after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged tampering with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The BJP had claimed that its button on the EVM was taped, preventing voters from selecting their party candidate. According to BJP candidate Debangshu Panda, the issue was reported from several locations, including Falta 144, Part 170, and Room No. 2 at Harindanga High School.

Counterclaims BJP demands repolling in all affected booths BJP's West Bengal co-incharge Amit Malviya demanded repolling in all affected booths. He alleged that the option to vote for the BJP was blocked using tape in several polling booths. "This is what Mamata Banerjee was defending when she spoke up for Jehangir Khan... In several polling booths, the option to vote for the BJP has been blocked using a tape," he said.

Counter-accusations TMC dismisses allegations as 'false alarm' The Trinamool Congress (TMC), on the other hand, has dismissed these allegations as a "false alarm." TMC spokesperson Riju Dutta accused the BJP of crying wolf because they are losing in Bengal. He asked Malviya to take his complaints to the Election Commission instead of posting online. "What are we supposed to do if there is EVM tampering? It is not under our purview," Dutta told NDTV.

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Ongoing investigation Final decision on repolling after reviewing reports News18 reported that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has found prima facie evidence of EVM button taping at some polling booths. A detailed report has been sought from the presiding officer concerned. Officials said the issue was resolved quickly and polling is now proceeding smoothly. West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer assured that booths where tampering is confirmed would undergo repolling. Meanwhile, India Today reported that the Election Commission has ordered a repoll in the affected booths after receiving complaints.

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