BJP may field Smriti Irani, Harish Dwivedi for Rajya Sabha

The BJP is confident of winning seven seats but is eyeing an eighth, leaving the field wide open for cross-voting.

The party may nominate national general secretaries Smriti Irani and Harish Dwivedi as candidates and give tickets to Jats, Rajputs, OBCs, and minorities.

Current OBC MPs Geeta Shakya and BL Verma's terms are ending; Verma could be re-elected due to his ministerial position at the Center.