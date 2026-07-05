Prashant Kishor to contest Bankipur bypoll on Jan Suraaj ticket

Party potential

Kishor confident of defeating BJP in Bankipur

Kishor has expressed confidence that only the Jan Suraaj Party can defeat the BJP in Bankipur. He said, "The RJD and the Congress have been losing the seat by massive margins. Our party believes we just need to field a strong candidate." Despite a disappointing debut in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, where it failed to win any seats, Kishor remains optimistic about his party's potential.