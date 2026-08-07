President approves law penalizing obstruction to Vande Mataram singing
What's the story
The President has approved the Prevention of Insults to National Honor (Amendment) Act, 2026. The new law amends the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, and adds provisions for penalizing obstruction to singing the national song, Vande Mataram. The bill was passed by Parliament last week and replaces Section 3 of the original act. Earlier, Section 3 only criminalized intentional prevention of the singing of the national anthem or causing disturbance to an assembly engaged in its singing.
Penal provisions
Maximum penalty remains unchanged from original act
The amended provision makes it an offense to willfully obstruct the singing of either the National Anthem or Vande Mataram. It also penalizes disrupting gatherings engaged in such singing.
The punishment under this law can be imprisonment for up to three years, a fine, or both. The maximum penalty remains unchanged from the original act: imprisonment of up to three years, a fine, or both.
Circular controversy
Controversy over playing all stanzas of Vande Mataram
Earlier this year, the Union government had issued a circular mandating that all six stanzas of Vande Mataram be played at official functions and schools.
This directive sparked a controversy, as some stanzas are praises to deities.
A petition challenging this stipulation was filed in the Supreme Court but was dismissed in March, with the top court saying that there is no penalty prescribed for not signing it.