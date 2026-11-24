Priyanka Gandhi recalls slapping boy in school over Emergency taunts
What's the story
A video released on Tuesday by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi shows them reminiscing about their childhood experiences with their mother, Sonia Gandhi. The video, titled "What Ma Left Out of Her Book," features the siblings discussing the aftermath of their family's defeat in the 1977 elections. They recall how they were bullied at school after Indira Gandhi and Sanjay Gandhi lost power post-Emergency.
School bullying
Priyanka recalls slapping boy who bullied her
In the video, Priyanka recalls an incident from her first day back at school after their family's electoral defeat.
She said a boy had approached her and taunted her about her uncle Sanjay being in jail in connection with the 'Kissa Kursi Ka' case.
"I remember a little boy...telling me, 'Tera chacha jail mein hai; chor hai tera chacha,'" she said.
Priyanka said she slapped the boy, who then started crying.
"We went to the teacher and I got scolding."
Sibling experiences
Rahul felt alone at school
Rahul, on the other hand, remembered feeling isolated at school after their family's defeat.
He recalled that no one sat next to him on his first day back.
The family also recalled a birthday party Priyanka had organized in an attempt to make amends.
Priyanka had invited 32 children to her birthday party, but only one friend showed up.
Twitter Post
Watch video here
The proposal didn’t go according to plan and neither did my seventh birthday.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 24, 2026
The decision in 2004 gave some of us relief but others joy.
There was an intention behind withdrawing Papa’s security.
And even after 500+ pages there are some things Ma has left out of her book.… pic.twitter.com/6fhw1mMFip
Birthday disappointment
Only 1 child attended Priyanka's birthday party
The video also showcased the different personalities of the two siblings.
Priyanka said she was a prefect and fit into the school system, while Rahul described himself as rebellious and always questioning things.
In the same interaction, Rahul claimed that his "Papa's security was removed so that he gets killed."
"...It was obvious what was going on. I told my father also. I told my mum also. I had an argument with my father about it," said Rahul.
Memoir release
More on Sonia Gandhi's book, India's political history
The memories shared in the video come shortly after Sonia Gandhi's memoir, "Belonging: A Journey of Love," was released. The book details her family life and experiences during the Emergency period.
The 1977 election was a significant event in Indian history, marking Indira Gandhi and Sanjay Gandhi's only electoral defeat.
It came after the Emergency from June 1975 to March 1977, when civil liberties were suppressed and political opponents jailed.