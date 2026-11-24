In the video, Priyanka recalls an incident from her first day back at school after their family's electoral defeat.

She said a boy had approached her and taunted her about her uncle Sanjay being in jail in connection with the 'Kissa Kursi Ka' case.

"I remember a little boy...telling me, 'Tera chacha jail mein hai; chor hai tera chacha,'" she said.

Priyanka said she slapped the boy, who then started crying.

"We went to the teacher and I got scolding."