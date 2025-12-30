Priyanka Gandhi's son Raihan Vadra engaged to longtime girlfriend
Raihan Vadra, the son of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and businessman Robert Vadra, has reportedly gotten engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Aviva Baig, according to a report by News18. The couple was said to have been dating for around seven years before the engagement. According to ABP News, both families have approved of their union. Baig and her family are reportedly based in Delhi.
Raihan Vadra: An emerging artist
Raihan Vadra, 25, is an installation and visual artist with a keen interest in travel and nature photography. He studied at The Doon School in Dehradun before moving to the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in London for higher education in politics. His first solo exhibition was Dark Perception, held at Bikaner House, New Delhi, in 2021.
Professional background
Aviva Baig: A socially conscious photographer
Baig, who completed her schooling at Delhi's Modern School, has a degree in Media Communication and Journalism from OP Jindal Global University. She is a photographer and producer who uses visual storytelling to highlight social issues and promote positive change, according to her Instagram bio. Her work has been exhibited at major events like You Cannot Miss This at the India Art Fair in 2023 and The Illusory World in 2019.