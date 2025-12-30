Raihan is an installation and visual artist, while Aviva is a photographer and producer

Priyanka Gandhi's son Raihan Vadra engaged to longtime girlfriend

By Snehil Singh 12:56 pm Dec 30, 202512:56 pm

What's the story

Raihan Vadra, the son of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and businessman Robert Vadra, has reportedly gotten engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Aviva Baig, according to a report by News18. The couple was said to have been dating for around seven years before the engagement. According to ABP News, both families have approved of their union. Baig and her family are reportedly based in Delhi.