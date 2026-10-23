BJP claims rift between Rahul-Priyanka amid Raihan Vadra exhibition row
What's the story
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged an internal feud between Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The party cited Rahul's silence amid the ongoing controversy over the removal of photographs from Raihan Vadra's exhibition at Bikaner House. BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari questioned whether Priyanka had lost faith in her brother, suggesting she was trying to "soft launch her son by manufacturing a controversy." "She has lost political faith in Rahul Gandhi!" Bhandari tweeted.
Political fallout
Controversy over Raihan's exhibition
A controversy erupted after artist and photographer Raihan alleged that the Bikaner House administration asked him to pull down several of his photographs documenting recent protests.
This took place just hours before his solo exhibition "No Idea Is Final" was set to open.
The management allegedly asked him to remove 75 photographs out of 105 documenting the recent youth protests, including two photographs of the Indian flag.
When the exhibition opened, only 35 frames remained.
Accusations made
Bhandari questions Rahul's silence on the issue
Reacting, Bikaner House claimed the photographs were "found to be inconsistent" with the policy of the venue.
Bhandari alleged that Raihan's initial proposal for the exhibition focused on nature, wildlife, abstract artworks, portraits, and sculptures, with no mention of political content.
He claimed political photographs were added later under pressure from Raihan's family.
"Raihan Vadra's email to Bikaner House dated June 10, and the proposal he sent...had him declare the exhibition containing themes of nature, wildlife, artwork, sculpture," Bhandari said.
Proposal
'Raihan was aware of the booking guidelines'
Bikaner House accepted his proposal on June 30.
"Raihan was aware of the booking guidelines. This is why his initial exhibition idea, which he was working on for 3 years, had no political content," Bhandari said.
"Under pressure of his family for a political launch, the political photographs were inserted later on to which Bikaner House reverted asking for removal on October 21," he further claimed.
Defense issued
Priyanka Vadra defends son Raihan
After the photos were taken down, Priyanka said, "I think it's ridiculous...they are muzzling the voice of the youth."
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also slammed the removal as an attack on freedom of expression.
He argued that the images have already been "burned into the public consciousness."
Rahul has yet to comment on the matter.
"Rahul Gandhi..has till now not openly done a single tweet in favor of Raihan Vadra. Its Priyanka vs Rahul in Congress!" Bhandari said.