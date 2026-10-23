BJP claims rift between Rahul-Priyanka amid Raihan Vadra exhibition row

A controversy erupted after artist and photographer Raihan alleged that the Bikaner House administration asked him to pull down several of his photographs documenting recent protests.

This took place just hours before his solo exhibition "No Idea Is Final" was set to open.

The management allegedly asked him to remove 75 photographs out of 105 documenting the recent youth protests, including two photographs of the Indian flag.

When the exhibition opened, only 35 frames remained.