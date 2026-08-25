Video: UP councilors take 'oath to share civic funds'
What's the story
Municipal councilors in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, have sparked controversy after a video emerged of them taking an oath with Gangajal (sacred water) to equally share civic body earnings and bribes. The video shows a local councilor holding a vessel of Gangajal while administering the pledge to his fellow elected representatives. The supposed oath states that any income received by the municipal corporation will be distributed equally among all 60 councilors.
Oath details
We swear whatever income the corporation generates will be distributed
The councilors pledged, "We swear that whatever income the corporation (Nigam) generates will be distributed equally among all the councilors (Parshads)."
They also promised to stand united if any harm comes to any member.
While the authenticity of the video and the identities of the councilors have not been independently verified, the video has drawn widespread public criticism for its open display of collusion among local representatives.
Twitter Post
Congress shares video
वाह रे भाजपा का 'भ्रष्टाचार मॉडल'! गंगाजल हाथ में लेकर 'कटौती और कमाई' की बंदरबांट की शपथ लेते ये वीडियो शाहजहांपुर के नगर निगम की कलई खोल रहा है। जब राजनैतिक संरक्षण में लूट की गारंटी ऐसी पक्की हो, तो जनता के विकास की उम्मीद करना ही बेमानी है।— UP Congress (@INCUttarPradesh) August 25, 2026
जनता सब देख रही है! शपथ लेने वाले… pic.twitter.com/61u5yNxL6t
Symbolic gesture
Members also pledged to support each other
The UP Congress reacted to the video, writing on X, "When political patronage guarantees such rock-solid looting, hoping for public development is nothing but foolishness."
Municipal Commissioner Saumya Gururani told PTI that the video was allegedly from November 2025, when another municipal commissioner was in charge.
"Even so, we have ordered an inquiry," she said, adding that action would be taken based on the findings.