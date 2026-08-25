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Home / News / Politics News / Video: UP councilors take 'oath to share civic funds'
Video: UP councilors take 'oath to share civic funds'
The pledge was allegedly taken to ensure fairness

Video: UP councilors take 'oath to share civic funds'

By Chanshimla Varah
Aug 25, 2026
05:41 pm
What's the story

Municipal councilors in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, have sparked controversy after a video emerged of them taking an oath with Gangajal (sacred water) to equally share civic body earnings and bribes. The video shows a local councilor holding a vessel of Gangajal while administering the pledge to his fellow elected representatives. The supposed oath states that any income received by the municipal corporation will be distributed equally among all 60 councilors.

Oath details

We swear whatever income the corporation generates will be distributed

The councilors pledged, "We swear that whatever income the corporation (Nigam) generates will be distributed equally among all the councilors (Parshads)."

They also promised to stand united if any harm comes to any member.

While the authenticity of the video and the identities of the councilors have not been independently verified, the video has drawn widespread public criticism for its open display of collusion among local representatives.

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Congress shares video

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Symbolic gesture

Members also pledged to support each other

The UP Congress reacted to the video, writing on X, "When political patronage guarantees such rock-solid looting, hoping for public development is nothing but foolishness."

Municipal Commissioner Saumya Gururani told PTI that the video was allegedly from November 2025, when another municipal commissioner was in charge.

"Even so, we have ordered an inquiry," she said, adding that action would be taken based on the findings.

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