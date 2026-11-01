Punjab: 2 AAP MLAs resign from assembly ahead of elections
What's the story
In a major political development, two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs from Punjab have resigned from the state assembly. The resignations of Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra and Chetan Singh Jouramajra come just a day after the party released its first list of candidates for the 2027 assembly elections. Pathanmajra, who represented Sanaur, had been at odds with the party leadership over several issues, including flood management and legal troubles.
Party dynamics
Jouramajra also quits party
On the other hand, Jouramajra, who represented Samana and was a former Punjab minister, also resigned from the party.
His position had come under scrutiny after Surjit Singh Rakhra joined AAP in May and was given a key role in managing party affairs in Samana.
This move was widely perceived as sidelining Jouramajra.
Candidate list
Mann to contest from Dhuri again
The AAP has announced its first list of 40 candidates for the 2027 assembly elections, re-nominating 40 MLAs. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will contest from Dhuri again.
Jailed Cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora has been fielded from Ludhiana West; however, no other cabinet ministers are on the list.
Punjab Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan will contest from Kotkapura, while the Deputy Speaker will contest from Garhshankar assembly segment.
Election strategy
Resignations, candidate announcements ahead of assembly elections
Mann said the early announcement of candidates shows AAP's preparation and confidence in its governance.
Four women MLAs have also been fielded from their respective constituencies: Baljinder Kaur (Talwandi Sabo), Inderjit Kaur Mann (Nakodar), Santosh Kataria (Balachaur), and Amandeep Kaur Arora (Moga).
The resignations and candidate announcements come as AAP gears up for the upcoming assembly elections due early next year.