AAP leader arrested for ₹13cr land fraud, tried to escape

Rakesh Kumar Soman, a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) , was arrested on Monday in connection with a ₹13.09 crore land fraud case. The arrest came after Soman tried to escape from the Mohali Court Complex but was apprehended by police near CP-67 Mall. The case against him was filed by Harmanjit Singh, a Mohali-based real estate professional, who accused Soman and others of criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery, and intimidation.

Fraud details Singh alleged Soman and Suri cheated him Singh alleged that he first met Soman in January 2025, when the latter posed as the owner of House Number 33 in Sector 70. Soman introduced Vikram Suri as his "godfather with political links." The duo allegedly lured Singh into a land investment scheme near the proposed Bharatmala Highway. Between February and July 2025, Singh and his associates transferred over ₹13 crore to Soman through bank transactions and cash payments.

Threats and deception Singh threatened with false cases under SC/ST Act Singh alleged that Soman promised him 22 acres of land at rates between ₹2.25 crore and ₹2.8 crore per acre. However, a sale deed was executed for land in a no-construction zone near the Dappar ammunition depot. Singh further alleged that Soman forced him to sign pre-printed partnership documents while brandishing a firearm. He also threatened false cases under the SC/ST Act and political influence claims.

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