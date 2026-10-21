Mann detained at Delhi airport for 3 hours, fined ₹50,000
What's the story
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was allegedly detained for three hours at Delhi Airport upon his return from France. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the central government of deliberately humiliating Mann, who was also fined ₹50,000 after being stopped at the airport. AAP Punjab media in-charge Baltej Pannu claimed that Mann was kept waiting at the airport under the pretext that his luggage was still arriving and being checked.
Court order
Officials claimed tremendous pressure from above
"When Mann returned from Paris and arrived at the Delhi airport, he was deliberately detained for three hours. Excuses were made that 'your luggage is still arriving' and 'your luggage is still being checked'," Pannu said.
"After three hours, when Mann was allowed to leave and...about to depart after placing his luggage in a vehicle, officials came running after him and said that they were under 'tremendous pressure from above'," he claimed.
"Then they issued a challan of ₹50,000."
Paris
Mann stopped at least four times
Pannu claimed that the officials themselves admitted that they were under pressure, "which proves that the entire episode was carried out under orders from above."
Pannu also alleged that Mann had been stopped at least four times from going abroad.
However, this time, he left under the Punjab and Haryana High Court's order.
Maan had gone to Paris to participate in SIAL Paris 2026, an international food trade exhibition, where Punjab's products were being promoted.
Court
Mann was not accorded due protocol in Paris
Despite the court order, Pannu claimed, Mann was not accorded due protocol in Paris.
"He (Mann) had gone there to launch Punjab's famous products at the world's second-largest food festival. The high court had clearly directed that Mann be accorded his due protocol, but such was the ill intent of the Centre that even the Consul General in Paris did not come to meet the chief minister," Pannu claimed.
Customs fine
Fined for not declaring certain items
Per NDTV, sources in the customs department confirmed that the fine was imposed on Mann for not declaring certain items in his luggage.
AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that Mann was stopped at the airport after he challenged the Centre's not granting him the NOC.
"This arrogance of Centre must end. Even Ravan's arrogance ended on Dussehra," Bharadwaj said.
Legal violation
SAD leader Majithia's claim on Mann's detention
However, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) General Secretary Bikram Singh Majithia claimed that Mann and his wife were held for violating customs laws.
He said they were questioned for carrying more luggage or money than permitted but failed to provide an explanation.
They were eventually allowed to leave, considering Mann's position as Chief "Minister. However, orders were issued to verify the bags of the entire CMO staff, including officials like Topi Sinha," Majithia said.