Mann detained at Delhi airport for 3 hours, fined ₹50,000

"When Mann returned from Paris and arrived at the Delhi airport, he was deliberately detained for three hours. Excuses were made that 'your luggage is still arriving' and 'your luggage is still being checked'," Pannu said.

"After three hours, when Mann was allowed to leave and...about to depart after placing his luggage in a vehicle, officials came running after him and said that they were under 'tremendous pressure from above'," he claimed.

"Then they issued a challan of ₹50,000."