Punjab Congress president Raja Warring resigns; Vijay Inder Singla front-runner

According to India Today, Congress sources said Warring has communicated that his tenure was over and that he will hand over the position to his successor.

The party is likely to prefer an MLA or former MLA as the new state unit head. Appointing a Jat leader is also a possibility.

Warring had taken over as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president in April 2022 after a major defeat to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).