Ex-Congress leader out with son, shot at, attacked with sword
What's the story
Former Congress leader Jagjot Singh was attacked by a group of armed men in Ludhiana, Punjab, on Wednesday night when he was returning home with his three-year-old son and mother after dining out. The assailants allegedly shot at him and then attacked him with a sword. "They attacked the victim with swords...one of them had a firearm, reportedly a pistol. They damaged his car...but the bullet did not hit him," SHO, Police Station Division No. 6, Ludhiana, Parmod Raj, said.
Attack details
Eight men attacked Singh
Singh's mother, Manjeet Kaur, narrated the incident, saying they had stopped for a bottle of water when the attack happened.
"After eating we were returning home when he stopped and got out of the car to get a bottle of water," she said.
She said around eight men came from behind and opened fire.
After being shot at, when he tried to get inside his car, the assailants ran toward him and attacked him with a sword.
Suspected motive
Political rivalry suspected behind attack
Singh, who was the general secretary of the Punjab Youth Congress, suspected a political rivalry behind the attack.
He said he had been attacked by the same group a year ago when they fired shots at his house.
Despite not being associated with Congress anymore, he believes this could be politically motivated.
He now runs a nonprofit and a property business.
Medical response
Singh drives himself to hospital after attack
After the attack, Singh managed to drive himself and his family to a hospital where he was given immediate medical attention.
"Around five to six people arrived, including three known individuals and two to three unidentified persons. The known individuals are Jaswinder Singh, Dilraj Singh and Khushdeep Singh. A case has been registered against five to six people...." SHO Raj told IANS.