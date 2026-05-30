'Samrat should evict me': Rabri Devi on bungalow row

Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi has dared Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary to evict her from the government bungalow at 10, Circular Road. The RJD leader was responding to a recent order of the state's building construction department allotting the bungalow to Dairy and Fisheries Minister Nand Kishor Ram. "Yes, I can see that Samrat Choudhary, who has become the chief minister only recently, is quite excited. Let him get me evicted by force," she said.

Residence history Bungalow served as RJD's political hub The bungalow at 10, Circular Road, has been occupied by the RJD's first family since 2006. It was allotted during a previous Nitish Kumar-led government and has served as an important political hub for the opposition party. However, months before Choudhary took office as Bihar's first BJP chief minister, an order was issued reserving the residence for a deputy chief minister.

Bungalow defense Lalu Prasad allotted separate bungalow RJD state president Mangani Lal Mandal had previously defended the current residence's suitability for Lalu Prasad Yadav, citing its lift facility. Despite being allotted 39, Hardinge Road, Rabri Devi has refused to vacate her current residence. A letter from the Building Construction Department Joint Secretary-cum-Land Estate Officer requested her to take possession of Hardinge Road and vacate Circular Road immediately.

Advertisement