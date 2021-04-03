Rahul Gandhi questions US's silence on 'what's happening in India'

"I fundamentally believe that America is a profound idea. The idea of freedom, the way it is encapsulated in your Constitution, is a very powerful idea but you have got to defend that idea. That is the real question," the Congress leader told Burns.
"To fight elections, I need institutional structures, I need a judicial system that protects me, I need a media that is reasonably free, I need financial parity, I need structures that actually allow me to operate a political party. I don't have them," said Gandhi.