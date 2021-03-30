Former Lok Sabha MP Joice George on Tuesday withdrew his controversial remark against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and apologized. George's apology came after he said that girls should be "wary" of Gandhi as he is unmarried and a troublemaker. The comment was made in the context of Gandhi giving lessons for the martial art Aikido at a Kochi college. Here are more details.

Apology 'Made certain inappropriate remarks; I withdraw them'

Speaking at an election rally at Kumily on Tuesday, George showed regret for his remarks against Gandhi saying, "The comments were in bad taste." George, who was once backed by the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala, added, "I tender an unconditional apology in case it has hurt the sentiments of anyone. I hereby withdraw the remarks."

Controversy Yesterday, George called Gandhi 'unmarried troublemaker'

Earlier on Monday, George had said that girls should be "cautious" while dealing with Gandhi and should never bend over in front of him as he is unmarried and a troublemaker. Gandhi only pays visits to women's colleges, the former Independent MP had said. George made the controversial remark while campaigning for state Power Minister MM Mani at Erattayar in the Idukki district.

Context Remark came in wake of Gandhi's interaction with students

George's comment came in the wake of the Congress leader's interaction with the students of Kochi's St Teresa's College last Monday. At the college, Gandhi had demonstrated how one woman can resist being pushed by several other people by simply shifting their weight. Gandhi, who is trained in the martial art form Aikido, had turned instructor on the request of a student.

Criticism George's remarks drew criticism; sparked calls for arrest