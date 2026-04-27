'AAP was toxic place...': Raghav Chadha addresses backlash over defection 

Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha has released a new video explaining his decision to leave the party and join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) . In the video, shared on Instagram, Chadha said he had been receiving a lot of messages after his announcement. "For the past three days, I have been getting a lot of messages from all of you," he said, adding most congratulated him while some wanted to know the reason for the defection.

Party criticism Chadha slams AAP's current functioning In the video, Chadha claimed he didn't join politics to make a career. He claimed he already had a good career as a chartered accountant. "I became a founding member...I gave 15 years...to this party with my blood, sweat," he said before going on to criticize his former party. He alleged that AAP has changed and is no longer what it used to be. "Today, this party has...toxic work environment," he said, adding he wasn't allowed to speak in Parliament.

Mass exit Chadha says he is not alone in decision He went on to say that he felt increasingly out of place at the party and again described himself as "the right man, but in the wrong party." Chadha also claimed that his decision was not an isolated one. "Not one, not two...[but] seven MPs have decided to break their relationship with this political party," he said. He added that "One person can be wrong, two people can be wrong, but not seven people can be wrong."

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