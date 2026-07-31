NEET paper leak requires 'institutional solution,' says Raghav Chadha
What's the story
Raghav Chadha, the Rajya Sabha MP and former Aam Aadmi Party leader, has finally broken his silence on the NEET paper leak issue. Speaking during a debate on an anti-paper leak bill, he said such issues require an "institutional solution" rather than "media soundbites." He also took a dig at both Congress and AAP for their handling of similar situations in the past.
Twitter Post
'Paper leaks require institutional solution': Raghav Chadha
VIDEO | Delhi: "Paper leaks cannot be addressed through media soundbites but require an institutional solution, which govt is bringing through the Bill," says BJP MP Raghav Chadha in Rajya Sabha during debate on anti-paper leak Bill.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 30, 2026
(Source: Sansad TV) pic.twitter.com/jackRKi73M
Role change
My role has changed, says Chadha
Chadha explained his silence on the NEET paper leak issue by saying that his role has changed since he moved from the Opposition to the treasury benches.
"Earlier, when I was in the Opposition, it was my job to raise questions, and I did it honestly," he said.
Now, as a member of the treasury benches, he said his focus is on finding solutions rather than asking questions.
Student concerns
Chadha empathizes with students, acknowledges their frustration
Chadha also empathized with the affected students, acknowledging their frustration and pain.
"Your anger is justified. Your emotions are justified. Your pain is justified," he said.
He said writing a paper is a gateway for aspirants to secure better futures for their families.
Chadha noted that aspirants relocate to distant cities like Kota and Delhi, sacrificing social and family life while straining their parents' budgets for coaching, all in hopes of passing the exam.
Government action
Chadha praises NDA government's swift action on student concerns
Chadha praised the NDA-led government for its swift action on student concerns, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi acting like a guardian.
He said a comprehensive framework to tackle paper leaks was brought in for the first time by their government.
The investigation into the NEET paper leak was expedited, with a charge sheet filed in a fast-track court within 75 days.
Exam changes
Future NEET exams to be conducted through computer-based system
Chadha also announced that future NEET examinations would be conducted through a computer-based system, instead of OMR sheets.
The Rajya Sabha MP stressed that paper leaks should not be viewed through a political lens, terming such an outlook a chronic disease.
Accountability and ethics should prevail over party politics, he said.
Political critique
Chadha takes dig at Congress, former party AAP
Chadha also took a dig at his former party, citing alleged irregularities during the Punjab Pharmacy Officer recruitment examination.
He alleged candidates were aided through Bluetooth devices for live cheating and an organized cheating syndicate charged aspirants up to ₹13 lakh each.
He also criticized Congress over the SSLC paper leak in Karnataka, where question papers were sold for ₹200 each.