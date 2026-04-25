Raghav Chadha loses 1M Instagram followers after party switch

Raghav Chadha 's recent political shift from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has cost him dearly in terms of social media popularity. The Rajya Sabha MP, who was once a youth icon, lost nearly one million Instagram followers within 24 hours of his party switch. On Friday, he had 14.6 million followers on the platform, but by Saturday afternoon, that number had plummeted to 13.5 million.

Political shift How 'Gen Z politician' Chadha became a youth icon Reports say that Chadha, who is married to Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra, had carved a niche for himself among the youth by raising issues that directly affected their daily lives. His focus ranged from paternity leave and traffic crises to expensive samosas at airports. He even worked as a Blinkit delivery partner for a day to understand gig workers' challenges.

Youth connection His issues resonated with the youth, who offered support Chadha's focus on Gen Z-centric issues helped him bridge the gap between traditional politics and youth aspirations. His removal as AAP deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha was met with support from his followers. An Instagram user had even suggested that Chadha should start a "Gen Z party," predicting that if he joined another party, he might face backlash.

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