Raghav Chadha's name deleted from electoral rolls under ECI's SIR 

Chadha's name was included in the Absent, Shifted, Deceased and Duplicate (ASDD) list released on August 13.

The Indian Express reported that the list had Chadha's name under the "permanently shifted" category.

He is among 20.66 lakh voters whose names have been removed.

Reacting, Chadha questioned why he was classified as "shifted" when his voter ID is registered in Mohali.

He said he is availing remedies under SIR guidelines and called the deletion a "clear case of political vendetta."