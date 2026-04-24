Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mittal join BJP
What's the story
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, and Ashok Mittal have formally joined the BJP after meeting national president Nitin Nabin at the party headquarters. Four other MPs, Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Vikram Sahney and Swati Maliwal, will be joining them, as per Chadha's announcement. Chadha had announced the switch, saying the AAP has deviated from its principles, values and core morals.
Twitter Post
Ex-AAP leaders at BJP office
Delhi: Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal meet BJP National President Nitin Nabin at the party headquarters— ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2026
2/3rd MPs of AAP in the Rajya Sabha announced merging with the BJP. pic.twitter.com/cRLnmOQRFZ
Chadha
'AAP no longer works in the interest of the nation'
He claimed that the AAP no longer works in the interest of the nation but for its personal benefits. "There are 10 AAP MPs in the Rajya Sabha, more than 2/3rd of them are with us in this. They have signed and this morning we submitted the signed letter and documents to the Rajya Sabha Chairman...3 of them are here before you," he said.
Pathak
'I joined AAP because...'
Pathak, who was with Chadha when the announcement was made, said he never thought such a situation would arise, but it did. "I joined AAP because they spoke of new politics and politics of work...In 10 years, I worked hard...All political decisions I made were taken by prioritizing the party's interests...I am joining the BJP today and giving up all my positions in AAP."
Remaining
3 RS MPs left
With seven MPs gone, three are left. They are Balbir Singh Seechewal, Sanjay Singh, and ND Gupta. Gupta, a chartered accountant, was the AAP's first Rajya Sabha member, serving from 2018 until 2022 before being re-elected. Seechewal is a Punjab-based environmentalist well recognized for his efforts to restore the Kali Bein River. Singh is an AAP founding member, representing Delhi in the Rajya Sabha.