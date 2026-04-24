Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mittal join BJP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Raghav Chadha , Sandeep Pathak, and Ashok Mittal have formally joined the BJP after meeting national president Nitin Nabin at the party headquarters. Four other MPs, Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Vikram Sahney and Swati Maliwal, will be joining them, as per Chadha's announcement. Chadha had announced the switch, saying the AAP has deviated from its principles, values and core morals.

Twitter Post Ex-AAP leaders at BJP office Delhi: Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal meet BJP National President Nitin Nabin at the party headquarters



2/3rd MPs of AAP in the Rajya Sabha announced merging with the BJP. pic.twitter.com/cRLnmOQRFZ — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2026

Chadha 'AAP no longer works in the interest of the nation' He claimed that the AAP no longer works in the interest of the nation but for its personal benefits. "There are 10 AAP MPs in the Rajya Sabha, more than 2/3rd of them are with us in this. They have signed and this morning we submitted the signed letter and documents to the Rajya Sabha Chairman...3 of them are here before you," he said.

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Pathak 'I joined AAP because...' Pathak, who was with Chadha when the announcement was made, said he never thought such a situation would arise, but it did. "I joined AAP because they spoke of new politics and politics of work...In 10 years, I worked hard...All political decisions I made were taken by prioritizing the party's interests...I am joining the BJP today and giving up all my positions in AAP."

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