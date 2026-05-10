Rahul backs Venugopal for Kerala CM post: Report

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has reportedly backed KC Venugopal as the party's choice for the Chief Minister's post in Kerala . Venugopal, a member of the Alappuzha Lok Sabha seat and Congress general secretary (organization), is being pushed by Gandhi to be the party's candidate, NDTV reported, citing sources. The next two days are presumed to be crucial as efforts are made to convince party workers and leaders to support Venugopal.

Allegations discussed Gandhi met Venugopal before Congress leaders' meeting Before a formal meeting of Congress leaders at party chief Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in Delhi, Gandhi met Venugopal separately. During the meeting, Gandhi reportedly asked VD Satheesan about allegations that he supported posters mocking Venugopal. As per the report, Satheesan admitted his opposition to Venugopal's candidacy, alleging that as a Congress general secretary, he pressured MLAs to form camps and groups.

Counterpoints presented Satheesan's defense Satheesan then reportedly countered by saying he never formed groups for personal gain and was inclusive as the Leader of Opposition in Kerala. He also told Congress leadership that the party could have won more seats if Venugopal had not pushed other candidates in Nenmara, Kazhakootam, Wadakanchery, Nedumangad, and Cherthala.

Advertisement

Candidate conundrum Congress now faces dilemma The Congress is now left to choose between a central leader like Venugopal or a local leader with ground support. Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala are both strong contenders with their own pockets of influence. Notably, Satheesan has the backing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), an ally of Congress, which could tip the scales in his favor.

Advertisement