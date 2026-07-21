Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav detained outside PM's residence
What's the story
The Delhi Police have detained several opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, who were protesting at Lok Kalyan Marg over alleged police brutality against students during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest march on Monday. Per reports, they had planned to continue the protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence overnight, but they were removed from the spot by the police around 6:40pm.
Accusations detailed
Gandhi's demands changed during talks: Singh
An hour ago, Union Minister Jitendra Singh went to the site and met Gandhi.
In a post on X, Singh claimed that Gandhi initially demanded a discussion in Parliament on the NEET and its related movement.
He alleged that when the government accepted this demand, Gandhi added another one, demanding the resignation of the Union Education Minister.
"When he was reminded that earlier he had only demanded discussion, he said that now my demands have changed," wrote Singh.
Minister's response
Gandhi's alleged response to Singh
Singh also said when an "attempt was made to humbly explain to him that for a senior leader like him to backtrack from his word so quickly does not befit him, he said that it is his prerogative."
"When the Home Secretary tried to explain that this site is not suitable for a sit-in, his response was that it is also his prerogative to sit wherever he wants."
Criticism expressed
Congress said the talks were inconclusive
Congress leaders, on the other hand, said the talks were inconclusive.
"They wanted us to withdraw the protest and we did not agree because our demands were not met. We want Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign and a discussion in Parliament on the paper leaks. More MPs, more Congress workers and more common people will join our protest," said Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain.
Gandhi
20-year-old protester in ICU
Gandhi earlier appealed to supporters to join the protest.
"I ask every patriotic Indian who believes our students deserve justice - join us," he said.
Thousands of protesters attempted to march toward Parliament on Monday, demanding the resignation of Pradhan over the NEET leak and other exam irregularities.
Police used tear gas and baton charges to disperse the protesters, injuring many.
A 20-year-old woman injured during police action has reportedly been admitted to the ICU at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.