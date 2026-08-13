Rahul Gandhi moves Supreme Court in disproportionate assets case
What's the story
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has moved the Supreme Court against an order of the Allahabad High Court. The high court had directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) to probe allegations of disproportionate assets levelled against Gandhi by Karnataka-based BJP worker S Vignesh Shishir. The plea will be heard by a bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant on August 17, according to the Supreme Court cause list.
Probe progress
HC dissatisfied with CBI's response
The Allahabad High Court had expressed dissatisfaction with the CBI's earlier response and the probe's progress.
The High Court, in its order passed in May, observed, "It is expected that if the complaint of the petitioner has been received, the allegations of the complaints may be verified as per law. It is needless to say that the CBI or ED may take appropriate steps which are permissible under the law."
Petition details
High court order passed during plea hearing
The high court's order was passed while hearing a plea by Shishir, who had earlier also filed pleas alleging that Gandhi holds dual citizenship.
The court observed that the affidavit submitted by the CBI did not comply with its earlier directions, prompting it to direct a senior officer of the agency to file a fresh affidavit outlining probe progress.
Government response
Court issues directions to Union government
The high court has given the Union government four weeks to file detailed counter-affidavits on behalf of various departments.
These include the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Ministry of Finance's Department of Revenue, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, and Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO).
The court also directed that all case records remain sealed in safe custody as per earlier orders.