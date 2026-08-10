Rahul Gandhi slams police for using force against Jharkhand students
What's the story
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has condemned the police's use of force against students protesting in Jharkhand. The protests were against alleged irregularities in recruitment exams. "The use of force against students protesting in Jharkhand is wrong," he wrote on social media platform X. He stressed that peaceful protest is a right and only dialogue can yield solutions.
Twitter Post
Rahul Gandhi condemns use of force by police
झारखंड में विरोध-प्रदर्शन कर रहे छात्रों के ख़िलाफ़ बल का इस्तेमाल ग़लत है।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 10, 2026
छात्रों को शांतिपूर्ण विरोध का अधिकार है और बातचीत से ही समाधान निकल सकता है।
झारखंड सरकार को इन छात्रों की बात सुननी चाहिए और हर समस्या का तुरंत समाधान करना चाहिए।
The use of force against students…
Protest details
Protests continue for 17 days
The protests have been going on for 17 days, with demonstrators demanding reforms in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).
The march started from outside the old assembly building at 10:30am, coinciding with Chief Minister Hemant Soren's 51st birthday.
Despite several rounds of talks between the government and protesters, a resolution remains elusive.
Similarity noted
Protester injured in police action
The police used water cannons, tear gas shells, and lathi-charged job aspirants as they breached barricades near the Jharkhand Assembly.
This incident is similar to a recent police crackdown on student protesters in Delhi.
Protester Sanjay Mahto, injured in a police lathi-charge, spoke about his injuries to news agency PTI: "My head and legs are hurting, and my head is bleeding."
Accountability call
Gandhi's attack on Shah
The opposition has been demanding that Home Minister Amit Shah explain the use of pellet guns in Delhi and AK-47 in Bihar during protests over examination irregularities.
In his column for The Hindu, Gandhi criticized Shah for not ordering an inquiry or making a statement on the police crackdown during the July 20 march to Parliament.
"They were attacked with tear gas shells, beaten with nail-studded lathis and shot with pellet guns," he wrote.