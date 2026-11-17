Rahul ended his post with "Satyam Shivam Sundaram."

The controversy started after he recalled his parents' affection toward each other and how he thought it was normal for parents to show affection in this way until he saw other families didn't do the same.

"There would be Papa and then there would be Mumma sitting in Papa's lap at lunch, at dinner...That is how we grew up," he said during the launch of Sonia's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love.