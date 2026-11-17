BJP mocks Rahul's anecdote on Sonia-Rajiv; he shares Shiva-Parvati photo
What's the story
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has hit back at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) supporters after he was criticized for his remarks about the love and affection between his parents, Sonia and Rajiv Gandhi. He shared an image depicting Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati in an affectionate embrace, with the caption, "Fear, anger and hatred have woven a web in the hearts of BJP and RSS supporters that stops them from experiencing and expressing love."
Twitter Post
See his post here
Fear, anger and hatred have woven a web in the hearts of BJP and RSS supporters that stops them from experiencing and expressing love.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 17, 2026
As a true Hindu, it is my duty to free them from this web, so that they too can start to experience the breathtaking beauty and joy of love and… pic.twitter.com/U5LDJ6MZ4z
Social media post
Gandhi ended post with 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram'
Rahul ended his post with "Satyam Shivam Sundaram."
The controversy started after he recalled his parents' affection toward each other and how he thought it was normal for parents to show affection in this way until he saw other families didn't do the same.
"There would be Papa and then there would be Mumma sitting in Papa's lap at lunch, at dinner...That is how we grew up," he said during the launch of Sonia's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love.
Political backlash
Assam CM Sarma slams Gandhi's remarks
Reacting to the story, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "Sorry, Ma'am, he couldn't spare you the embarrassment even on such a special day of your life."
He added that "the nation figured it out long ago" and hoped Sonia would see it too.
BJP national executive committee member Anirban Ganguly also slammed Rahul, saying a "man who cannot protect his family's privacy can never protect the nation's secrets."
Supportive voices
Some users defended Gandhi's remarks
"He talks about his mother sitting on his father's lap at every meal like it's a bedtime story for the nation. This is shamelessness disguised as simplicity," Ganguly wrote.
Others defended Gandhi's remarks, calling them a candid account of his parents' bond.
One user wrote, "LoP Rahul Gandhi Ji shared a very personal story about the love and bonding between Sonia Gandhi Ji and Rajiv Gandhi Ji. Their love story is going to inspire many young couples."