Rahul Gandhi slams DU for advisory against Jantar Mantar protests
What's the story
Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has slammed the University of Delhi (DU) for advising students against participating in protests at Jantar Mantar. The university had issued an advisory citing Supreme Court guidelines regulating such demonstrations and warned of legal action for unlawful gatherings. It also highlighted risks to personal safety and academic progress due to participation in these protests.
Rights threatened
Gandhi slams DU advisory on X
The DU advisory also warned students about misinformation being circulated to fuel the situation.
In response, Gandhi took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his discontent.
He wrote, "How dare you threaten students for exercising their democratic rights? Please note, you are the ones that will be held accountable when the time comes."
Twitter Post
Rahul Gandhi questions DU's advisory
How dare you threaten students for exercising their democratic rights?— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 24, 2026
Please note, you are the ones that will be held accountable when the time comes. https://t.co/Mx6D19SP5h
JNU advisory
JNU also issues similar advisory
The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) also released a similar advisory on X just hours later, asking its students, researchers, and faculty members to avoid gatherings at or around Jantar Mantar.
The university stressed adherence to the Supreme Court's directions on public demonstrations and warned that unlawful assemblies could lead to direct legal action by law enforcement authorities.
Protest march
Gandhi accuses government of 'brutalising students'
Gandhi's remarks came after he led a protest march with other leaders of the INDIA bloc.
The march was to express solidarity with students protesting against the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and pay tribute to students who died by suicide over the issue.
During this protest, Gandhi accused the central government of "brutalizing students" and demanded Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.